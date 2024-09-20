We’re Back for the Time Being? Posted by Oppo on 20 September 2024, 5:10 pm “Whew!” I got that off an internet ad, and thought it worthwhile to share with you all. Now here’s my gal Mika: What’s up with her flesh thing? Shouldn’t there be a curve in her right breast? Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
It’s a cabal of anti-comment authoritarians, I tells ya!
As I recall that was also her fathers job during the Carter administration.
I ain’t trusting this, I bet the Feds are baiting us again.
Can I chip in a few bucks to upgrade the server from relay logic to something a bit more modern? Vacuum triodes perhaps?