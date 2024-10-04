Friday Night Open Thread: Helene Earth

Hurricane Helene
Longshoreman’s Strike (on pause)
War: Houthis, Hamas, Hezbollah, Lebanon, Iran, Israel, Ukraine, Russia, and whatever China’s doing in Taiwan
Illegal Aliens — some of them terrorists, others just run-of-the-mill murderers — coming in through porous borders
Amnesty for illegal aliens
Funds and handouts to illegal aliens
Student loan forgiveness
Harris and Walz lying about every single thing
Assassination attempts on Trump
Rampant voting fraud
Prison for anyone who investigates or questions voter fraud
Lawfare against anyone the regime doesn’t like
Underground pedophile rings
Vaccine mandates
EV mandates
Soaring national debt
Constant inflation
… Oh, and:
Monster X-class flare launches massive solar storm towards Earth — and could trigger auroras this weekend
Live Science | 10/02/2024 | Harry Baker
.. but it doesn’t seem to be SMOD.
Unlike Kamala and Walz, at least the Aurora is nice to look at.
But aside from that, what has the Biden/Harris administration ever done to us?
Funny how no one ever mentions space aliens buzzing over just about every spot on earth that has nuclear bombs and plants.
Sounds like a typical weekend to me…
On Sunday nights episode of Rocky and Bullwinkle, Bullwinkle was making a comment unrelated to the crisis at hand and Rocky told him “never mind that Bullwinkle…”
I think “nevermind that” is an underused statement and I will try to work it into my conversation more often.
You have been warned.