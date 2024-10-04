Friday Night Open Thread: Helene Earth

Hurricane Helene

Longshoreman’s Strike (on pause)

War: Houthis, Hamas, Hezbollah, Lebanon, Iran, Israel, Ukraine, Russia, and whatever China’s doing in Taiwan

Illegal Aliens — some of them terrorists, others just run-of-the-mill murderers — coming in through porous borders

Amnesty for illegal aliens

Funds and handouts to illegal aliens

Student loan forgiveness

Harris and Walz lying about every single thing

Assassination attempts on Trump

Rampant voting fraud

Prison for anyone who investigates or questions voter fraud

Lawfare against anyone the regime doesn’t like

Underground pedophile rings

Vaccine mandates

EV mandates

Soaring national debt

Constant inflation

… Oh, and:

Monster X-class flare launches massive solar storm towards Earth — and could trigger auroras this weekend

Live Science | 10/02/2024 | Harry Baker

.. but it doesn’t seem to be SMOD.

