It’s Prudent To Beware of Vest-Wearing Giant Rats, Whether You’re a Smuggler or Not

Vest-wearing giant rats could be smugglers’ worst nightmare

New Atlas | October 30, 2024 | Michael Franco

Most of us are familiar with the vest-clad beagle that hunts for illegal fruits and plants in the travelers’ luggage at airports. Now, a species of giant pouched rat has been trained to fulfill a similar role in finding illegal wildlife products.

The rodents who underwent the training are African giant pouched rats and, despite their somewhat terrifying name, really only grow to be about 750 mm (about 2.5 ft) long from the tip of the nose to the end of the tail, with the tail taking up about half that length. While that’s indeed big for a rat, it makes the animal small enough that it could wander among tightly packed crates in shipping containers to combat illegally smuggled products.