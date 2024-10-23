Unpaid Content

I was melodiously reading this guy’s article, when it occurred to me that while he sounds like something I might read on IMAO and he is getting paid for it, you guys aren’t. (Neither are Walrus and me.) Doesn’t seem fair.

The Wrath of Kam

PowerLine | October 17, 2024 | Scott Johnson

Kamala Harris sat for an interview by Bret Baier for Special Report on Fox News yesterday. … Baier was, well, loaded for bear. I thought he did an excellent job within the time allowed. I have just a few thoughts and observations.

This was Harris’s first interview on Fox News. I take it that her appearance in this venue is a sign that her campaign is not going altogether swimmingly.

The interview was something of a calculated risk. Harris’s handlers have heretofore kept her from close encounters of the Fox News kind. They know she can’t defend her record or espouse the views that she has advocated over the years in the course of her career, as in her 2020 presidential campaign.

How did it go? I don’t think she’ll be returning to Fox News any time soon. Harris arrived late to the interview and her handlers sought to shut it down early. When Harris raised her voice and showed anger at Baier, I thought I would not want to be the staffer who urged her to do this interview. One could feel the wrath of Kam.