Welcome to IMAO! Friday Morning Staff Meeting; Looking Forward to the Weekend Posted by Oppo on 4 October 2024, 11:00 am Don't work too hard! "And now Oppo will present an endless droning PowerPoint on projections for the coming fiscal quarter, escrow, and back-analysis…" And as usual, Intern Synchronized Swimming will begin at noon in the company pool.
I always try to sneak in jokes, puns or riddles into many of my CALL Facility orientations and handouts too! I once included ‘Klingon‘ in a handout of languages that The CALL Facility had resources for! And it is still at ZOHO!
I’m gonna work hard… on eating all the pastries!
Oh and I’ll pay attention when we get to the back-up analysis. I like it very much when the interns back that thang up.
Do the interns also nance around sans swimsuits? Asking for a friend.
Keep eating those cholesterol filled pastries and you can look forward to a heart attack this weekend. ~ Some health-nut do-gooder.