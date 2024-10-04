Welcome to IMAO! Friday Morning Staff Meeting; Looking Forward to the Weekend

Posted by on

Don’t work too hard!

“And now Oppo will present an endless droning PowerPoint on projections for the coming fiscal quarter, escrow, and back-analysis…”

And as usual, Intern Synchronized Swimming will begin at noon in the company pool.

5 Comments

  1. I always try to sneak in jokes, puns or riddles into many of my CALL Facility orientations and handouts too! I once included ‘Klingon‘ in a handout of languages that The CALL Facility had resources for! And it is still at ZOHO!

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.