Wright Brothers Regret That They Got About as Much Attention From Flight Attendants as You Do Posted by Oppo on 2 October 2024, 5:00 pm "The Service Is Just Orville," Quipped Wilbur
Air travel. Less pleasant than it used to be …
Flight Attendant: And what can I get you to
drink, sir?
Me: Plenty.
What did they expect, something from the 500 foot club?