Straight Line of the Day: What Is One of the Cool Moments You Remember From High School?

I was in a student theater production (the course was mandatory, you understand. I’m a shy guy.)

We had to present a revue on stage at the end of the semester, to parade what we’d learned. As I recall it, I devised the scenarios for the whole 30-minute show — four skits, depicting four years of high school — though others wrote lines. I was already a big Monty Python fan, so this seemed easy to me.

The last skit called for senior high school students to be smoking weed, which called for the prop folks to provide tobacco, to pretend it was weed. I substituted weed. My friends in the audience told me that it was obvious that I had done so.

I was a big hit with myself. Also, during the act, an actor threw a Frisbee from stage left to me, which I caught, behind my back, stage right, with the joint still in my mouth. To applause.

Haven’t done weed since freshman year in college, though. Dangerous stuff. Beer is more self-limiting.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related