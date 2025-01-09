Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 9 January 2025, 10:00 am “Miss Welch is that a keg?” “No silly, it is not.” “So what is it?” “Oil.” “Why do you need that much?” “Want to find out?” “If I’m missing for a few day don’t send out a search party.” Winner 1. This week 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891052 votes · 52 answersVote Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Just looking at #4 made me hurl.
Thanks a lot.
Here’s another ‘food solution’ I think you’ll appreciate:
https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEi0PHekVrI5XglhY-NtX_B9TSIhAvhkfd67V5nmvJyWjI-jRPrQnCyQJ5xeP3jzYvV4ZVSKMLoYwdIIDGgKCbOntFiOieTKw3oqG5JMRFf_JVycTvcCf-TR7vaMjyAig8sjP7-I8oEeEwhMPJJSXDrm4rZp_DIIIjwgoLhcH_GJU0r2NU6iSRyZjXavRN_M/w626-h640/820.jpg
I’ll be here all week with recipe tips.
Lol….I was thinking mustard greens, or beets too or something.
This is my grandson’s approved method of serving pumpkin pie:
https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEhcy5a9p_Glstnw5YAUe0DDr-KRilDTf-XIXWP5UT8PMN6TEnzPLkLQg8RZyPQBtFNNsN6WVUmq6s9i7D9uj74mYKmwqGtLMU7TNpSrs3QMcG6yIcTwFBMyIuL3PV96xI7KJYBBAhSsLVj-zsZyK9arxDpkCesp6R_aNHOW3_GLXt1fIP3_vy2tpNaUVRpV/s1578/904.jpg
(Not bad if you’re not lactose intolerant.)