Babesleaga Group AE : Week 3 Results and Standings.

Week 3 is finally in the books after our little mix up last week. So everything is settled and we move on.

I would like to take this opportunity to ask the community that if they want to suggest indivudual babes for future groups or maybe a category or type please feel free to. All suggestions welcomed.

Results

Julia Roberts

Demi Moore

Sharon Stone

Susan Sarandon

Drew barrymore

Alicia Silverstone

Julia Roberts

Demi Moore

Standings

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Score Demi Moore 3 – 0 – 0 259 86.33 63 86.33-21.00 Alicia Silverstone 3 – 0 – 0 226 75.33 125 75.33-41.67 Cathy Lee Crosby 2 – 1 – 0 256 85.33 97 85.33-32.33 Sharon Stone 2 – 1 – 0 218 72.67 131 72.67-43.67 Julia Roberts 1 – 2 – 0 134 44.67 195 44.67-65.00 Susan Sarandon 1 – 2 – 0 119 39.67 219 39.67-73.00 Drew Barrymore 0 – 3 – 0 82 27.33 256 27.33-85.33 Meryl Streep 0 – 3 – 0 56 18.67 259 18.67-86.33

Week 4

10:00 am Sharon Stone vs Julia Roberts

2:00 pm Susan Sarandon vs Drew Barrymore

6:00 pm Cathy Lee Crosby vs Demi Moore

8:00 pm Meryl Streep vs Alicia Silverstone

