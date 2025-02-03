Babesleaga Group AE : Week 3 Results and Standings.

Posted by on

Week 3 is finally in the books after our little mix up last week. So everything is settled and we move on.

I would like to take this opportunity to ask the community that if they want to suggest indivudual babes for future groups or maybe a category or type please feel free to. All suggestions welcomed.

Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
103 votes · 103 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
120 votes · 120 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
119 votes · 119 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
21 votes · 21 answers
Vote

Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Demi Moore3 – 0 – 025986.336386.33-21.00
Alicia Silverstone3 – 0 – 022675.3312575.33-41.67
Cathy Lee Crosby2 – 1 – 025685.339785.33-32.33
Sharon Stone2 – 1 – 021872.6713172.67-43.67
Julia Roberts1 – 2 – 013444.6719544.67-65.00
Susan Sarandon1 – 2 – 011939.6721939.67-73.00
Drew Barrymore0 – 3 – 08227.3325627.33-85.33
Meryl Streep0 – 3 – 05618.6725918.67-86.33

Week 4

  • 10:00 am Sharon Stone vs Julia Roberts
  • 2:00 pm Susan Sarandon vs Drew Barrymore
  • 6:00 pm Cathy Lee Crosby vs Demi Moore
  • 8:00 pm Meryl Streep vs Alicia Silverstone

2 Comments

  1. Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori was at the Grammys last night and wore a completely see-through dress with no under garments so I would like to suggest her for future groups because my eyeballs popped after I saw her and I’m still trying to find one of them.

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.