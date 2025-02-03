Babesleaga Group AE : Week 3 Results and Standings.

Week 3 is finally in the books after our little mix up last week. So everything is settled and we move on.
I would like to take this opportunity to ask the community that if they want to suggest indivudual babes for future groups or maybe a category or type please feel free to. All suggestions welcomed.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Demi Moore
|3 – 0 – 0
|259
|86.33
|63
|86.33-21.00
|Alicia Silverstone
|3 – 0 – 0
|226
|75.33
|125
|75.33-41.67
|Cathy Lee Crosby
|2 – 1 – 0
|256
|85.33
|97
|85.33-32.33
|Sharon Stone
|2 – 1 – 0
|218
|72.67
|131
|72.67-43.67
|Julia Roberts
|1 – 2 – 0
|134
|44.67
|195
|44.67-65.00
|Susan Sarandon
|1 – 2 – 0
|119
|39.67
|219
|39.67-73.00
|Drew Barrymore
|0 – 3 – 0
|82
|27.33
|256
|27.33-85.33
|Meryl Streep
|0 – 3 – 0
|56
|18.67
|259
|18.67-86.33
Week 4
- 10:00 am Sharon Stone vs Julia Roberts
- 2:00 pm Susan Sarandon vs Drew Barrymore
- 6:00 pm Cathy Lee Crosby vs Demi Moore
- 8:00 pm Meryl Streep vs Alicia Silverstone
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori was at the Grammys last night and wore a completely see-through dress with no under garments so I would like to suggest her for future groups because my eyeballs popped after I saw her and I’m still trying to find one of them.
Well one picture we can’t use.