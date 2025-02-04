Bjorn To Be Wild

At least five people shot at Swedish school ‘with automatic weapon’ as police warn of ‘deadly violence’

Great Britain News (GBN) | February 4, 2025 | James Saunders

The Spectator | spectator.co.uk

Child gangsters: the new Swedish model

“Anyone under 15 is immune from prosecution in Sweden and cannot be detained by police, even if caught with a gun.”

… Say hello to my young friend.

Sweden?

Like this: Like Loading...