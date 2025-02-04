Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 4 February 2025, 10:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
“What’s the chance that the Democrats win? Read my hands…”
I.C.E. see you!
Trump demonstrates his level of effort attempting to locate his missing bag of F’s to give.
Trump:
“Look, Kanye’s wife is totally naked at the Grammys.”
Melania:
“Are you positive, would you like my opera glasses”?
With my eye, I spy, somone stupid. Next question from the press please.
“Who’s that? Senator Schumer? Chuck, your glasses go up here.”
“I see all dead swamp rats.”
“When we’re done, Chinese eyes be like this.”
“And then Obama’s eyes bugged out and I grabbed ’em like this and pulled. Hehehe.”
“25% tariff on all cheap, Chinese optics!”
“Greenland ho!”
“So I was in California. There was one of those Spotted Owls, tiny thing, tiny. And it was on fire. Horrible. I looked at Newsome, and I said, so much for saving the owls”!
“I tried talking to AOC, look her in the eyes. That’s how you do business. Anyways, couldn’t tell which way she was looking, her eyes were pointing different ways, like…”
“This is how I survey all that I have conquered…”
… the caption of every cat on every photo on the web.
After watching the Performing Arts acts you’re going to order the government to stop funding, you really should floss your eyes to get the nasty crud out of them.