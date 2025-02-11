Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 11 February 2025, 10:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
From left to right –
Oppo, Jimmy, Walrus, Me and Bob B. in a sketch called
‘The Drunk Tin Foil Hat Hitlers’ – in rehearsals for the upcoming SNL 50th Anniversary Show.
My only line: “If anyone ever nukes the Great Pyramid of Egypt the earth will stop spinning on its axis”!
IMAO editorial staff meeting…
They’re not familiar looking. Did IMAO get bought out and no one told me?
How the progressives see DOGE…
House Democrats getting ready to storm the office of the Department of Education.
A typical theological argument on the internet…
Democrat lawmakers ready to fight Trump on the streets and shut down the government.
Der Lederhosen ist nicht rightig! Dὓmkopfs!
“Trump won? My brain hurts…”
“We’re here to audition for the munchkins in the woke remake of The Wizard of Oz. We will not be bullied by short people ever again!”
British acapella group “The Wellington’s” performs the intro to Blue Swede’s “Hooked on a feeling”.
Cool it, dudes. Leave some chicks for the rest of us.
The bridesmaids gather for a group photo before Buttigeig’s wedding.