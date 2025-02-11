Caption This!

Posted by on

13 Comments

  1. From left to right –
    Oppo, Jimmy, Walrus, Me and Bob B. in a sketch called
    ‘The Drunk Tin Foil Hat Hitlers’ – in rehearsals for the upcoming SNL 50th Anniversary Show.
    My only line: “If anyone ever nukes the Great Pyramid of Egypt the earth will stop spinning on its axis”!

    3
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.