Dear Crabby: I’ve Pulled the Pin Out of a Grenade Without Ascertaining Whether It’s Genuine or a Replica; What Should I Do?

  11. According to Hollywood, you can put the pin back in as long as you don’t let go of the arming switch. Unfortunately, there is also a 99% chance you’ll drop the grenade while attempting to put the pin back in with your sissy shaking hands. A Drill Sergeant will also lose his wings, preemptively if he hasn’t died yet.

  12. Is what you have a piece of solid material (such as wood or metal) used especially for fastening things together or as a support by which one thing may be suspended from another? Then, yes, it is a genuine pin. Of course, using this as a guide, even “replica” pins could also be classified as genuine, since they will generally fulfill the pin’s prospective purpose.
    Unfortunately, most pins do not have very much value once they are no longer in use for their designed purpose so, unless there is some sort of sentimental value attached, or turn-in of the pin is required for some logistical accountability, my suggestion is thst you just dispose of it in the most convenient waste receptacle.

