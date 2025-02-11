Dear Crabby: I’ve Pulled the Pin Out of a Grenade Without Ascertaining Whether It’s Genuine or a Replica; What Should I Do? Posted by Oppo on 11 February 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Dear Soldier-of-fortune,
I’m busy now, could you get back to me later?
Crabby
Dear Mr. Devil-may-care,
How’s your arm? Might want to use it -NOW!!!
Crabby
Dear Reader:
Just go ahead and throw it out the window toward the Illegal Aliens Encampment and if it doesn’t explode it was just a cigarette lighter.
Dear Lt. Dill Weed,
If you’re reading this, you’ve been unburdened by the passage of time. Better luck next time.
Cheers,
Crabby Crabapple
Dear Crisis Manager,
In case you didn’t know, five is right out!
Crabby
If you’re Catholic this would be good time to go to confession.
In any case, pray.
Dear Contestant,
It’s official! You are a winner of a 2025 Darwin award! Your next of kin needs to contact us to accept your award. Congratulations!
Crabby
Dear idiot,
Wait five seconds and your problem will be solved. One way or the other.
Dear Crabby,
I just pulled a cup of chocolate pudding out of my ass. What should I do now?
Joey Biden
Dear (Ground) Chuck,
You should blame your parents.
I certainly do.
Crabby
According to Hollywood, you can put the pin back in as long as you don’t let go of the arming switch. Unfortunately, there is also a 99% chance you’ll drop the grenade while attempting to put the pin back in with your sissy shaking hands. A Drill Sergeant will also lose his wings, preemptively if he hasn’t died yet.
You can fix that last part by ringing a bell.
Is what you have a piece of solid material (such as wood or metal) used especially for fastening things together or as a support by which one thing may be suspended from another? Then, yes, it is a genuine pin. Of course, using this as a guide, even “replica” pins could also be classified as genuine, since they will generally fulfill the pin’s prospective purpose.
Unfortunately, most pins do not have very much value once they are no longer in use for their designed purpose so, unless there is some sort of sentimental value attached, or turn-in of the pin is required for some logistical accountability, my suggestion is thst you just dispose of it in the most convenient waste receptacle.
Sit on it, Potsie.
Crabby
Dear Crabby,
What should I do with this?
https://www.facebook.com/reel/453149251096889
Thanks,
Jimmy