Oh Boy, Oh Boy!

Consumption of fruit, coffee, chocolate and wine may reduce risk of metabolic syndrome by up to 23%
Medical Xpress / FAPESP / The Journal of Nutrition | Feb. 20, 2025 | Maria Fernanda Ziegler / Renata A Carnauba et al
A diet rich in produce such as grapes, strawberries, açaí, oranges, chocolate, wine and coffee can reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome by as much as 23%, according to the findings of a study involving more than 6,000, the largest in the world to associate the effects of consuming polyphenols.
