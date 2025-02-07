Straight Line of the Day: If You Were Going To Change Your Morning Routine — And No One’s Suggested You Will — What Would Be the One Thing You Would Change? Posted by Oppo on 7 February 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
My underwear.
Nap time starts 30 minutes earlier at 7:30.
Damn Cats!
I would stop looking for non-female content until 12 pm.
(See, this is why I get hazard pay.)
You saw that comment, huh? Long-timer. It’s an even bet you were visiting this site before Walrus and I were.
Wait until the next hour’s posting for some cheesecake, comrade.
Okay, I’ll be…
r i g h t…
h e r e.
Raquel . . . say no more!
There had better be erections visible.
I have standards.
Only on my terminal.
I’d brush my coffee before drinking my teeth.
I’d change my underwear after going to the bathroom.
Kiss the coffee, pour the wife, butter the cat, put the toast out…. Wait. That can’t be right.
Sounds good to me.
One change is actually good for you: cook and eat dinner.
(And THEN go back to bed.)
I would get out on the right hand side of the bed instead of the left hand side.
Marilyn’s side.
Getting up at 5:30 to go to work is highest on my list…
AM or PM?
Who cares? It’s always dark…
A little morning delight before my afternoon delight.
Avoid the Emu.
Maybe polish the shillelagh (not a euphemism) if it hadn’t gone missing. (FBI monitor, can I get a status update here?)
I would try getting up on time for work. Haven’t nailed it yet, doubt I ever will.
I’d stop waking up