Straight Line of the Day: "Today I Have a Very Important Announcement!" {Bites Lip; Pauses For Effect} : … Posted by Oppo on 5 February 2025, 12:00 pm
I know your not gay but if you were to announce you’re gay it would destroy the fabric of the IMAO Civilization and we just wouldn’t be prepared for that and couldn’t handle it.
IMAO headquarters has not safe spaces that I’m aware of.
My safe place resides at Size 38 Boobs – 79713
Look, I love Potato Sack Marilyn as much as the next guy — as long as the next guy isn’t gay.
…”Penguins is practically chickens, and they don’t catch avian flu…”
No other birds aside from chickens seem to catch avian flu. Should be called “Chicken Flu” in all honesty.
Chickens already have a stronghold on pox. What have they done to have exclusive rights to a species of flu?
Buffalo wings aren’t enough for you? What about tetrazinni?
… “The Emperor… has no clothes…”
Is true.
I didn’t realize Kanye’s date was the emperor.
Kanye’s date was a penguin… prove me wrong…
IMAO is finally getting a puppy!
Awwwww!
… Chick magnet!
Now, you kids promise to take care of it, and feed it, right?
One of the Interns will take care of it. She’ll hug him and squeeze him and call him George.
Don’t worry – I’ll take care of him alright.
Keep in mind he’s just a puppy.
The executive bathroom at Headquarters will henceforth be open to all! Teleworking is still mandatory however.
How are those who telecommute going to use the executive bathroom?
Oh. Never mind.
A shillelagh was found during a routine inspection of the interns dormitory.
Tankdemon?
I’ve been looking all over, but never in a million years, or a thousand millennium, would I think the interns had anything to do with it.
“Today I Have a Very Important Announcement!” {Bites Lip; Pauses For Effect} : …
We are switching our cheese from Swiss to Gouda.
I KNEW that was coming!!!!1 How DARE they?
Today is the 4th anniversary of FrankJ not showing up to work.
Basil has capitulated and will now respond to “Basil”.
All likes on your comment and on those below it will be attributed to your comment for the calculation of bacon awards.
Kinda sounds like your fishing for a participation trophy.
That’s so crazy it just might work!
If Rihar doesn’t get ten thumbs-up bacon, the puppy {bites lip} will die.
🙂
The phrase “Bites Lip” scared me away at first. I don’t like blood splattering out onto my keyboard. Scary Evil Monkey used to rant about “Joooooos!” and his spittle used to fly out of the monitor. I hated that. And Frnak wouldn’t make him stop!
Okay, so, go on. What’s the very important announcement?
►►►► WELCOME JIMMY! YOU’VE BEEN CLICK ₿₳I₮€D!!! ◄◄◄◄
JOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOs!!
… “Bob, somehow the Emu has acquired your location…”
Heh heh. “Somehow.”
It’s a mystery.
” . . . I did NOT have sex with that woman. Miss Lewinsky.”
Look, this comes straight from Corporate…
In my experience, nothing straight comes from Corporate…
The BS does.