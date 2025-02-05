New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Admits To Harboring IMAO Intern

Posted by on

“I don’t want to get into too much detail, but there’s someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to, and we said, ‘You know what, let’s have her live at our house above our garage.’”

Above a garage?

1

6 Comments

  2. Murphy:
    “With my new teeth came a higher level of self confidence.
    I am proud to announce that she will be on my Itty Bitty Titty Committee, a progressive organization, to provide free breast implants for the oppressed and downtrodden women..and transexuals who so desperately needs them.”

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.