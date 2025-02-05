New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Admits To Harboring IMAO Intern

“I don’t want to get into too much detail, but there’s someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to, and we said, ‘You know what, let’s have her live at our house above our garage.’”
Above a garage?
She can get her green card the easy way or the hard way.
Murphy:
“With my new teeth came a higher level of self confidence.
I am proud to announce that she will be on my Itty Bitty Titty Committee, a progressive organization, to provide free breast implants for the oppressed and downtrodden women..and transexuals who so desperately needs them.”
Phil: Yes ma’am, above the garage but underneath the garage door opener.
Intern: But you said the garage door has to be opened manually.
Phil: 😉
The Governor also announced that he was rescinding the Harbor tax…
Gov. Murphy might not be expecting a knock on the door from ICE.
But he should.
He better hope that they get there before her father does…