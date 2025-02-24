Straight Line of the Day: Quick! Name Five Tasks You Accomplished Last Week… Posted by Oppo on 24 February 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I grew a soul patch.
I started trimming and maintaining it.
I wash it daily to assure there’s no oatmeal or something in it.
Study the history of soul patches and famous Hipsters who have/had them.
Having fun comparing my soul patch to famous people like Drew Carey and their soul patches.
Mayhem.
Chaos
Panic
Horror
Mild aggravation
I had blood drawn, a CT Urogram, a Prostate MRI, a post-exam consultation, and I wrote a sermon…
Was the sermon on mitigating despair when getting 100s of bills from everyone that apparently did some kind of service for you in the clinic or hospital?
I would think it would be more one of thanks, to Obama, for making all his healthcare so affordable.
All while avoiding an emu.
Mon – Cleaned lint out of my belly button.
Tue – Hacked a hairball.
Wed – Took a shower with my Shih Tzu.
Thu – Dyed my hair green.
Fri – Brushed tooth.
Coffee @ 6.
Walk @ 7.
Breakfast @ 8.
Internet @ 9.
Special projects all day.
Power nap @ 2.
Cocktail hour @ 4.
Dinner @ 6.
Walk @ 7.
Bed @ 9.
It’s more than five so you can tell I’m an overachiever with a schedule like that!.
That’s only 1 day. YOU ARE FIRED!
Sunday – Monday Babesleaga posting.
Tuesday Caption This! posting
Wednesday & Friday Bond Girlathon — Twice
Thursday & Saturday .Cartoons and Memes — Twice
Saturday Saturday Night Hootenanny research and posting.
All week Research for next Babesleaga.
All week Multiple commentaries on various post to make it look like this site still gets traffic.
All week Continued work on my Lego Colosseum.
Monday Laundry
All week Miscellaneous stuff.
You deserve our thanks… but I don’t see anything about watching Oppo like a hawk…
We got Emus for that.
Condescendingly explained to a golf buddy that Trump will not pardon his poor score.
Printed out a stack of my favorite political memes-of-the-week, in case my computer crashes.
Checked IMAO to see if I had achieved bacon.
Got an oil change and exchanged hi-fives with the auto shop owner over the defeat of DEI.
Re-checked IMAO to see if anyone had achieved bacon.
I gave you a like and hoping 8 more will join me!!
I made 85 bellows for a customer who will not be named for national security reasons
I wrote procedures for how I made those parts in the vain hope that my replacement can replicate them
I wrote more procedures for other parts that I have made and that others may have to make in the future
I interfaced with a local firefighter during their tri-annual inspection, and fixed all the stuff he found
I complained about my incredible workload
I’m constantly bellowing at other drivers on the road and I’m considering signing up for anger management.
A) I learned to count.
B) I successfully flashed an ESP8288 with PX4 firmware and established a Mavlink UDP connection between it, and a QGroundControl station over WIFI
Monday-Read an email sent to the entire federal government workforce. Then I replied-all.
Tuesday-Wrote a polite, “oops, sorry, my bad” email, and replied to all, so I wouldn’t accidentally miss someone who replied to all to tell me what I had done.
Wed-Spent all day downloading and reading all the emails that were reply to all telling us to stop replying to all.
Thur-Played a fun game of Hide-n-Seek with all my coworkers who wanted to kill me about emails.
Fri-Got a new email sent to the entire federal government workforce. I had some questions…
Wait a second… I didn’t get an email.