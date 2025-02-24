Straight Line of the Day: Quick! Name Five Tasks You Accomplished Last Week…

Posted by on

19 Comments

  1. I grew a soul patch.
    I started trimming and maintaining it.
    I wash it daily to assure there’s no oatmeal or something in it.
    Study the history of soul patches and famous Hipsters who have/had them.
    Having fun comparing my soul patch to famous people like Drew Carey and their soul patches.

    2
    Reply to this comment

  5. Coffee @ 6.
    Walk @ 7.
    Breakfast @ 8.
    Internet @ 9.
    Special projects all day.
    Power nap @ 2.
    Cocktail hour @ 4.
    Dinner @ 6.
    Walk @ 7.
    Bed @ 9.

    It’s more than five so you can tell I’m an overachiever with a schedule like that!.

    1
    Reply to this comment

  6. Sunday – Monday Babesleaga posting.
    Tuesday Caption This! posting
    Wednesday & Friday Bond Girlathon — Twice
    Thursday & Saturday .Cartoons and Memes — Twice
    Saturday Saturday Night Hootenanny research and posting.
    All week Research for next Babesleaga.
    All week Multiple commentaries on various post to make it look like this site still gets traffic.
    All week Continued work on my Lego Colosseum.
    Monday Laundry
    All week Miscellaneous stuff.

    2
    Reply to this comment

  7. Condescendingly explained to a golf buddy that Trump will not pardon his poor score.
    Printed out a stack of my favorite political memes-of-the-week, in case my computer crashes.
    Checked IMAO to see if I had achieved bacon.
    Got an oil change and exchanged hi-fives with the auto shop owner over the defeat of DEI.
    Re-checked IMAO to see if anyone had achieved bacon.

    7
    Reply to this comment

  8. I made 85 bellows for a customer who will not be named for national security reasons
    I wrote procedures for how I made those parts in the vain hope that my replacement can replicate them
    I wrote more procedures for other parts that I have made and that others may have to make in the future
    I interfaced with a local firefighter during their tri-annual inspection, and fixed all the stuff he found
    I complained about my incredible workload

    2
    Reply to this comment

  10. Monday-Read an email sent to the entire federal government workforce. Then I replied-all.
    Tuesday-Wrote a polite, “oops, sorry, my bad” email, and replied to all, so I wouldn’t accidentally miss someone who replied to all to tell me what I had done.
    Wed-Spent all day downloading and reading all the emails that were reply to all telling us to stop replying to all.
    Thur-Played a fun game of Hide-n-Seek with all my coworkers who wanted to kill me about emails.
    Fri-Got a new email sent to the entire federal government workforce. I had some questions…

    2
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.