“Well, Here’s Your Problem, Mr. and Mrs. Homeowner: You’ve Got a Tiger and a Boar in Your Well”

Tiger and boar rescued from well in India after wild chase gone wrong

Australian Broadcasting Corporation | Hanan Dervisevic A tiger and boar have been rescued together from a well after a wild chase in India. Local media reported that the young tigress, which had been chasing the wild boar, accidentally fell into the hole, along with its prey, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The incident came to light when locals arrived to fetch water from the well in Pipariya Harduli village, which is within the Jikurai forest range.

Can’t they just snake them out?

Also, it sounds like one of those logic games:

“You’ve got a tiger and a boar down a well, and a BBQ grillmaster up top.

You can’t bring up the tiger first, because he’ll eat the BBQ guy.

You can’t bring up the boar first, because the BBQ guy will make spare ribs.

So what do you do?”

