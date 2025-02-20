Hi! Apocro Phil Here. Today I’m Going To Start a Story That Sounds Plausible, But Never Really Happened: … Posted by Oppo on 20 February 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
A Word of Caution: Much like the writers of The Simpsons and at The Babylon Bee have demonstrated, you may inadvertently be creating a new reality that actually comes to pass – BE VERY VERY CAREFUL!!!
Hi, Gynecologist Gene here. Don’t get me started with some Tales From The Crypt level of freaky weird.
The Ayatollah peeked around the black-out curtain and grimaced. “They warned us, those sons of Satan! They told us that Hamas must end, or their supporters would feel the wrath. But did we listen?” Outside, an orange glow grew ever brighter, even closer…
Does it involve kittens?