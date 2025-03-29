‘Sup, Hahavad?

Lox et Demitasse?

Now, Even Harvard Students Need Remedial Math

Unleash Prosperity | 03/27/25 | Stephen Moore

Harvard University is being forced to launch a remedial math course for its students.

The university is spinning this is only being done to make up for gaps in entering students’ algebra skills that it blames on lockdowns. Sure lockdowns were an unforgivable mistake.

But the bigger question: how are students getting into America’s most elite college without knowing algebra, which is taught starting in junior high? The elite school has a 3.4% acceptance rate for applicants.

What does this tell us about the math skills of the other 96% of high school grads?