Babesleaga Group AF : Final Results and Standings

We have our winner! Let us congratulate…
Lynda Carter
Well played and we look forward to seeing you in this week’s winner division matches. The competition stiffens.
Results
Final Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Scores
|Lynda Carter
|7 – 0 – 0
|586
|83.71
|163
|83.71 – 23.28
|Catherine Bach
|6 – 1 – 0
|510
|72.85
|320
|72.85 – 45.71
|Loni Anderson
|4 – 3 – 0
|491
|70.14
|288
|70.14 – 41.14
|Susan Anton
|4 – 3 – 0
|466
|66.57
|347
|66.57 – 49.57
|Deidre Hall
|4 – 3 – 0
|455
|65.00
|452
|65.00 – 64.57
|Lynda Day George
|1 – 5 – 1
|250
|35.71
|541
|35.71 – 77.28
|Pamela Hensley
|1 – 6 – 0
|212
|30.28
|565
|30.28 – 80.71
|Charo
|0 – 6 – 1
|234
|33.42
|532
|33.42 – 76.00
Division 4 Winners Group
WEEK 1
- 10:00 am Britney Spears vs Barbara Eden
- 2:00 pm Jayma Mays vs Lynda Carter
- 6:00 pm Selena Gomez vs Alicia Silverstone
- 8:00 pm Valerie Bertinelli vs Greta Garbo
Lynda’s jugs were like a jug to me but she only came in second in ’81 behind Dolly Parton in Juggaroos. Don’t ask me how it happened because no one really knows or understands it. It was a different era.
Raquel Welch enters the chat.