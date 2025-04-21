Babesleaga Group AF : Final Results and Standings

We have our winner! Let us congratulate…

Lynda Carter

Well played and we look forward to seeing you in this week’s winner division matches. The competition stiffens.

Results

Final Standings

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Scores Lynda Carter 7 – 0 – 0 586 83.71 163 83.71 – 23.28 Catherine Bach 6 – 1 – 0 510 72.85 320 72.85 – 45.71 Loni Anderson 4 – 3 – 0 491 70.14 288 70.14 – 41.14 Susan Anton 4 – 3 – 0 466 66.57 347 66.57 – 49.57 Deidre Hall 4 – 3 – 0 455 65.00 452 65.00 – 64.57 Lynda Day George 1 – 5 – 1 250 35.71 541 35.71 – 77.28 Pamela Hensley 1 – 6 – 0 212 30.28 565 30.28 – 80.71 Charo 0 – 6 – 1 234 33.42 532 33.42 – 76.00

Division 4 Winners Group

WEEK 1

10:00 am Britney Spears vs Barbara Eden

2:00 pm Jayma Mays vs Lynda Carter

6:00 pm Selena Gomez vs Alicia Silverstone

8:00 pm Valerie Bertinelli vs Greta Garbo

