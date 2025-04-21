Babesleaga Group AF : Final Results and Standings

We have our winner! Let us congratulate…

Lynda Carter

Well played and we look forward to seeing you in this week’s winner division matches. The competition stiffens.

Results

Who do you prefer?
Who do you prefer?
Who do you prefer?
Who do you prefer?
Final Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Scores
Lynda Carter7 – 0 – 058683.7116383.71 – 23.28
Catherine Bach6 – 1 – 051072.8532072.85 – 45.71
Loni Anderson4 – 3 – 049170.1428870.14 – 41.14
Susan Anton4 – 3 – 046666.5734766.57 – 49.57
Deidre Hall4 – 3 – 045565.0045265.00 – 64.57
Lynda Day George1 – 5 – 125035.7154135.71 – 77.28
Pamela Hensley1 – 6 – 021230.2856530.28 – 80.71
Charo0 – 6 – 123433.4253233.42 – 76.00

Division 4 Winners Group

WEEK 1

  • 10:00 am Britney Spears vs Barbara Eden
  • 2:00 pm Jayma Mays vs Lynda Carter
  • 6:00 pm Selena Gomez vs Alicia Silverstone
  • 8:00 pm Valerie Bertinelli vs Greta Garbo

2 Comments

  1. Lynda’s jugs were like a jug to me but she only came in second in ’81 behind Dolly Parton in Juggaroos. Don’t ask me how it happened because no one really knows or understands it. It was a different era.

