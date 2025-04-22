Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 22 April 2025, 10:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Pooter Scooter
IMAO, toilet… sensing a trend here…
Four-flusher on the way!
When you really gotta go…
Democrat community organizer.
Scooter by YouGo.
Does away with visits to filthy Texaco latrines on long road trips.
Ready for an accident.
Musk’s new ceramic diaper, to be called the Fyber Truck. On sale to a hipster near you.
Never drink Schlitz all night it will give you the _____.
(This is a cognitive test)
The Citi – Bike marketing team has clearly misunderstood customer feedback regarding the quality of their product. Or perhaps instead they embraced the feedback thinking that the new brand name suggestions were to good to pass up.
2 Wheeled, Gas Powered Go Kart
Head out on the road.
Highway!
Lookin for adventure…
NASCAR’s new sponsored car, Taco Bell.
DNC’s David Hogg riding to his destiny.
On The Road Again
🎵 🎵 On The Commode Again 🎵 🎵
On the head again…
No gaps from head to tail…