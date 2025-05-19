Cool Shell Formation on My Beach Walk Today…

Posted by on

6 Comments

    • “A loaf of bread,” the Walrus said,
      “Is what we chiefly need:
      Pepper and vinegar besides
      Are very good indeed—
      Now, if you’re ready, Oysters dear,
      We can begin to feed.”

      Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.