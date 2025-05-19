Straight Line of the Day: Big News! DNA Evidence Has Now Proven… Posted by Oppo on 19 May 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
…effective
… that there was a second key…
… that Schrödinger’s cat was possibly alive at some point…
… that Michael Keaton is Batman…
DNA evidence has now proven that all those Jackalope videos were fakes.
That just can’t be!!! Please don’t tell me that snipes don’t exist either…
Wait . . . I bought one.
… Jack the Ripper was . . wait for it: . . . . Arrrrrrggggggggghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.
…
… Jack the Ripper was more like Jack the Stabber and Slasher, to be honest.
Epstein did not solve Fermat’s Last Theorem.
… there was one crime in England that Doug and Dinsdale Piranha did not commit.
I’d double-check for DNA on the big brown table down at the police station first…
…Fetterman is the Missing Link.
“… Number Nine: The Lurch…”
… Fort Marcy Park has more Clinton DNA in it than Chelsea does.
{Expect IMAO to undergo mysterious catastrophic failure soon, if I don’t.}
I would bleach bit this post if I were you. I think it’s called Comment Nuker.
Braon! ~~~
Ahem… Bravo!
My copy editor is going to need more Tylenol.
So now it’s “Braon” till the end of time
To Harvey up and arrive
‘Cause if I gotta spend another minute with youth
I don’t think that I can really survive…
I’ll never break my promise or forget my vow
Basil knows which Basil it is right now
“Bacon” and “Praying” till the end of time
A combination of the two:
“Braon” till the end of time
I’ve come up with a word that’s new!
I needed this one last month.
Big News! DNA Evidence Has Now Proven…
I’d never been to Spain, though I kind of like the music.
Well, I never been to England.
But I kinda like the Beatles.
Well, I headed for Las Vegas.
Only made it out to Needles. 😭
( It’s verbatim and I don’t care, it’s verbatim and I don’t care…)
It don’t lie
It don’t lie
DNA.
Well, I never been like Gene,
I just have to mess with lyrics…
Well, I’d love to see some likes here
But I won’t, it’s all statistics
Can you feel it?
Emu? I fear it
Feels like pain
Whoa, I’m gone again
Now I’m wondering if I, we, are going to get sued by 3 Dog Night. 🐶 🐶 🐶
…that I am not related to Screwtape.
Screwtape appears to understand very well the nature of human minds and human weaknesses, although nothing about human love.
… or how to properly instruct his underlings…
It really is ” Mike” Obama..
Nancy Pelosi casts neither a shadow nor a reflection in a mirror.
. . . that out of 547 suicides in Arkansas in 2022, Hillary Clinton was not a suspect in as many as 3 of them.