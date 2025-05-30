Walrus was at the games

Multiple ones. Got to see the Rockies play the Phillies and the Yankees with varying closeness to the field.

Starting witht he Phillies game, had the Bob Eucker seats.

Mile high seat line, without any drugs.

Got a little closer for the Friday night game with the Yankees. This is my friends season tickets.

Then the front row seats. Literally, for Sunday’s game.

Have some more but IMAO is having troubles with uploading images today. May post more later but here are some screen pictures from the game.

I’ll leave you with the video highlights. Later in the game you’ll see a guy wearing a yellow jersey, that’s my friend James who I was staying with. We grew up together in NY.

