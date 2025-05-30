No, liberals haven’t thought of this one yet, but give them time. I’m just trying to speed up the process, for my own purposes.

.

“From now on, Ii will refer to myself as ‘Ii.’

(That’s a capital “I” followed by a small “i” … It’s a lot clearer in Times New Roman font.)

Ii do this to show that although Ii celebrate e.e. cummings, Ii also don’t want to culturally appropriate the style of him/her. And, because of white patriarchy.

In my typical bold style, Ii proclaim myself part of the following bold inclusive community:”

