More Pronoun Nutbaggery

No, liberals haven’t thought of this one yet, but give them time. I’m just trying to speed up the process, for my own purposes.
.
“From now on, Ii will refer to myself as ‘Ii.’
(That’s a capital “I” followed by a small “i” … It’s a lot clearer in Times New Roman font.)
Ii do this to show that although Ii celebrate e.e. cummings, Ii also don’t want to culturally appropriate the style of him/her. And, because of white patriarchy.
In my typical bold style, Ii proclaim myself part of the following bold inclusive community:”
I once identified as <..> on facebook and got banned for poor community standards trying to make oriental faces.
Aye-aye, Oppo!
Ii don’t understand why you would do this.
The Mexican version: “Ii Ii…”
I use that font for all my sermons – it helps me to be bold and assertive in my proclamation…