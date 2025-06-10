Straight Line of the Day: How To Be the Ideal Husband

(Save your “wife” ones for tomorrow.)

  6. “How To Be the Ideal Husband”

    Jimmy’s Tips:

    #1: First, check to be sure you’re married and that you married a woman with two X-chromosomes. You can’t be a ‘husband’ to a man contrary to our media and Democrat Party. Obvious point but sometimes it’s overlooked.

    #2: Be honest with yourself. Do you really want to be an IDEAL husband? Being IDEAL is a lot more work than being an ordinary husband and is often unappreciated by your wife. Among many other things, you’ll probably have to take out the garbage at least twice as often when you’re IDEAL. You’ll be cooking more, taking her to shoe stores and cleaning toilets.

    #3: You can’t be an ideal husband if you, yourself are not IDEAL. Go look in the mirror. Do you have an ideal face? Body shape? Muscle tone? Height/weight proportionality? Full head of wavy blond or brown hair? Can you cook a gourmet meal? Do you speak a foreign language and/or drive expensive cars? Do you have a yacht? You see where this is going, don’t you? Most likely you answered ‘No’ to most of those (and similar) questions. You’re simply not IDEAL and are incapable of being an IDEAL husband. To become an ideal husband, YOU, yourself, must become IDEAL first! Lose the belly, get in shape, make a lot of money. Buy a boat. Play the guitar. C’mon, man, Corn Pop could do better!

    #4 Convinced? You really don’t want to be an ideal husband. Give up the notion before it’s too late!

    (I’ll be here all week with more tips.)

