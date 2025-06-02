Straight Line of the Day: Mutters of Invention

Things That Could Easily Be Misunderstood If You Mutter Them in a Checkout Line

Examples:

“I’ll just have some ample jews” for “I just have some apple juice.” . “Do you carry, Honey?” for “Do you carry honey?” . “Mine is like a pogo” for “Minus, like, a BOGO.” . “These prices are so high, you should go down” for “These prices are so high! You should go down.” . “Are you going to check me out?” for “Are you going to check me out?” . “So, how much do I get off?” for “So, how much do I get off?” . “Want me to grab those melons?” . “You’re going to take those Snickers off, right?” . “Couple of breasts; couple of thighs. That should do it.”

As you can imagine, I look forward to trips to the supermarket.

