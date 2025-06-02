Straight Line of the Day: Mutters of Invention

Things That Could Easily Be Misunderstood If You Mutter Them in a Checkout Line

Examples:

“I’ll just have some ample jews”

for

“I just have some apple juice.”

.

“Do you carry, Honey?”

for

“Do you carry honey?”

.

“Mine is like a pogo”

for

“Minus, like, a BOGO.”

.

“These prices are so high, you should go down”

for

“These prices are so high! You should go down.”

.

“Are you going to check me out?”

for

“Are you going to check me out?”

.

“So, how much do I get off?”

for

“So, how much do I get off?”

.

“Want me to grab those melons?”

.

“You’re going to take those Snickers off, right?”

.

“Couple of breasts; couple of thighs. That should do it.”

.

As you can imagine, I look forward to trips to the supermarket.

  3. “Ma’am, where did you get those giant tomatoes?!”

    “For ripeness, don’t squeeze the melons, dear. Smell them instead.”

    (With your mouth full…) “What’s in the box, Mitch?”

    “Stop it! Your dribbling all over the floor!”

    2
