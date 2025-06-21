17 Comments

  6. “Go ahead, rake my hay.”

    “Hasta la pasta, baby.”

    “Gentlemen, you can’t fight in here. This is the ballroom!”

    “Take your blinking eyes off me, you damned flirty ape!”

    “Shirley, my dear, I’m actually Frank and I don’t give a damn.”

    “Pay no attention to that tran behind the curtain!”

    “Hold on to your butts, it’s going to be a bumpy night.”

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.