Straight Line of the Day: “You Can’t Handle Duluth!” — And Other Mangled Movie Lines: … Posted by Oppo on 21 June 2025, 12:00 pm
Wesley Snipes as The Terminator:
“I’ll be black.”
Or Samuel L. Jackson…”I’ll be black…ni**a.”
“Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn… about your shoes.”👟👟
“Yippie-Ki-Yay, Samuel L. Jackson”
“I am Sparky Fitz!”
“Surely, Dave. I’m a friend, I can do that.”
— Hal 9000
“Go ahead, rake my hay.”
“Hasta la pasta, baby.”
“Gentlemen, you can’t fight in here. This is the ballroom!”
“Take your blinking eyes off me, you damned flirty ape!”
“Shirley, my dear, I’m actually Frank and I don’t give a damn.”
“Pay no attention to that tran behind the curtain!”
“Hold on to your butts, it’s going to be a bumpy night.”
“Nose blood!”
— Charles Foster Kane, asking nurse for a little help
“Long ago. In a Galaxy 500…”
“Doo Wop for Luckies: Well, do ya, punk?”
“To infinity . . . and a blonde!”
“Get the plumber. Make him an auger he can’t refuse.”
“Boned. Just boned.”
“Shim shivving me
Shim shivving me
Shim’s judge, jury:
A sweep and a lockdown
As lockdowns can be . . .”
— Dark & Gritty Reboot of Mary Poppins
“Life is like a box of Pop-rocks…”
“A man’s got to know his charging stations…”
“Wherever you are, there you go…”
Go ahead…bake my Lay’s