Friday Night Open Thread: Can We Get Through a Whole Week Without Getting Hacked?

It made me mad, but I am but mad north-northwest. When the wind is southerly, I know a hack from a handsaw.

“I am eight times thrust through

the doublet, four through the hose, my buckler

cut through and through, my sword hacked like a handsaw.”

— Falstaff

“What a slave art thou to hack

thy sword as thou hast done, and then say it was in

fight! What trick, what device, what starting-hole

canst thou now find out to hide thee from this open and apparent shame?”

— Prince Hal