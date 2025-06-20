Friday Night Open Thread: Can We Get Through a Whole Week Without Getting Hacked?

It made me mad, but I am but mad north-northwest. When the wind is southerly, I know a hack from a handsaw.

 “I am eight times thrust through
 the doublet, four through the hose, my buckler
 cut through and through, my sword hacked like a handsaw.”

— Falstaff

“What a slave art thou to hack
 thy sword as thou hast done, and then say it was in
 fight! What trick, what device, what starting-hole
 canst thou now find out to hide thee from this open and apparent shame?”

— Prince Hal

  3. My information is dated so ignore at will…

    1. What the frak version of WordPress is running here? 2007? Holy socks, this place still looks like the 90’s. (I know, 2002.)

    2. WordPress went through a period where it suffered “SQL injection attacks” a lot. Maybe it’s still happening because your code is so old? Are you using SQL or something else for your posting database?

    3. When was the last time that your web hosting company was changed? Before Basil bumped his head and disappeared? Maybe it’s time? (Cuz sumpin ain’t right most of the time with page loading.)

    4. I’m sure IMAO accrued some enemies over the years. Your web server could catch them if they’re not too clever. Of course, that would take time, money and coding.

    5. Who is your web admin? The Ghost of Basil (Not Basil)? Some AI named “Frnak?”

      • You need to find the guy with the keys to your server’s public HTML and support directories. I can’t believe – okay, I guess I can – that they didn’t provide you and Walrus with that! Also, do you even know who owns the site now?

        (Edit: I did fairly extense WHOIS-type lookups for IMAO.US and the registrar is some technical service company in Jacksonville, Fl.)

