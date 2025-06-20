America’s Shame: Oppo Is Not Allowed To Enter the Miss America Pageant Dressing Room

Posted by on

Leftists defend the idea of Oppo entering the Miss America dressing room because he is:

  1. So undocumented — as to ever filling out documents and fulfilling the rules to be a contestant, and
  2. So not uninterested in not being in the undressing room, therefore he can be described as “questioning,” and
  3. So cute, to leftists.

9 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.