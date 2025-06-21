Does It Include Infinite Breaktimes?

Rise of the «Infinite Workday» – 40% of Employees Check Email Before 6 a.m., Evening Meetings Up 16%
Microsoft news | 17/6/25
Professionals, including Swiss workers, …
… are experiencing an «infinite workday» with 40% checking email before 6 a.m. and meetings after 8 p.m. increasing 16% year-over-year, according to a new Microsoft Work Trend Index Special Report released today. The global study, which analyzed trillions of Microsoft 365 productivity signals, including Switzerland …
… among the 31,000 knowledge workers across 31 markets surveyed, reveals how the traditional 9-to-5 workday has evolved into a continuous cycle of digital communication.
The average employee …
… now receives 117 emails and 153 Teams messages daily, with Tuesday emerging as the week’s busiest day for meetings (23%). [Oppo’s Ed. Note: Dilbert had a funny cartoon where the boss was shocked to hear that 40% of sick days were taken on Mondays or Fridays.] The report identifies a «triple peak» workday pattern, with nearly a third (29%) of active workers returning to their inboxes by 10 p.m.
Weekend work is also on the rise, …
… with 20% of employees actively working on weekends checking email before noon on Saturday and Sunday.
The study reveals that employees are interrupted every two minutes –
— 275 times per day – by meetings, emails or chat notifications. Half of all meetings occur during peak productivity hours (9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.), leaving little room for deep focus work. Additionally, 57% of meetings are ad hoc calls without calendar invites, and PowerPoint edits spike 122% in the final 10 minutes before meetings.
