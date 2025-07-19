Covid Sure Did Kill a Lot of People

Vegas 7-Eleven security guard sentenced to 5 to 14 years in prison for killing customer over COVID-19 protocols

New York Post | July 11, 2025 | Nicholas McEntrye

A Las Vegas security guard was sentenced to spend between five and 14 years in prison for fatally shooting a customer outside a 7-Eleven convenience store during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kegia Mitchell tearfully apologized on Thursday after she entered an Alford plea for the August 2020 death of 56-year-old Thomas Martin.

“I didn’t mean to take this man’s life, I did not,” Mitchell cried out in court. “I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart.”

The deal means she doesn’t plead guilty to the murder of Martin but acknowledges that prosecutors may have enough evidence for a conviction.

Mitchell was tasked with regulating the number of customers permitted into the convenience store in Las Vegas’ northeast section on August 26 when Martin cut the line and attempted to enter.

Martin was blocked and began complaining that Mitchell was refusing to let him in while she had allowed other customers through the checkpoint.

The two began arguing as Martin cursed at the security guard, threatening Mitchell before breaking past and into the store.

Mitchell grabbed the angry customer and the two shoved each other before she took out a handgun and pointed it at Martin’s face, according to security footage of the incident.

The armed security guard led Martin out of the store with her gun inches from his head.

Martin turned around and attempted to swat the gun out of Mitchell’s hands when a shot rang out.

Mitchell, who failed her first firearms safety training, was gifted the gun for Mother’s Day, according to the outlet.

She was arrested and charged with open murder.

A grand jury later indicted her for murder with a deadly weapon.

The charges were changed to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault when Mitchell signed the Alford plea in April.