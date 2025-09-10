Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results for 9/3/2025 : New Matchers for 9/10/2025

Hi guys just a few more matches until the group all has 5 and we get our first glimpse of the top 16 girls.

Results

Catherina MurinoNo PreferenceEmily Bolton
150124

Olga KurylenkoNo PreferenceLeila Shenna
13625

Matches for 9/10/2025

Match 1

Carole Bouquet (Melina Havelock) vs Gemma Arterton (Strawberry Fields)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Carole Bouquet2 – 2 – 0415 – 7 – 375
Melina Havelock

Actress:Carole Bouquet
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Synopsis:

Melina Havelock was the daughter of two marine explorers who did salvage work for the British Secret Service. After her parents were assassinated by henchman Hector Gonzales, Melina found the hitman and killed him with a crossbow. She and Bond were both trying to uncover the man who ordered the attacks, and they worked well together, eventually finding him.

Carole Bouquet

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Gemma Arterton4 – 0 – 0692 – 3 – 216
Strawberry Fields

Actress:Gemma Arterton
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Quantum of Solace (2008)

Synopsis:

Strawberry Fields was an MI6 office worker in Bolivia at the British consulate. She was tasked with ensuring that James Bond flew back home, but she ultimately failed. She spent the night with Bond and went with him to Dominic Greene’s fundraiser, helping him escape by tripping one of Green’s henchmen. Greene got his revenge by leaving her dead on Bond’s bed, covered in oil from head to toe, in a throwback to Jill Masterson from Goldfinger.

Gemma Arterton

Match 2

Lynn-Holly Johnson (Bibi Dahl) vs Berenice Marlohe (Severine)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Lynn-Holly Johnson2 – 2 – 0472 – 5 – 374
Bibi Dahl

Actress:Lynn-Holly Johnson
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Synopsis:

Bibi Dahl was a young ice skater sponsored by double agent Kristatos. Bibi was very attracted to Bond, however he turned her down on every occasion due to her young age. By the end of the film, Kristatos was killed, and Bond’s ally Columbo became her new sponsor.

Lynn-Holly Johnson

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Berenice Marlohe1 – 3 – 0246 – 11 – 539
Sévérine

Actress:Bérénice Marlohe
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Skyfall (2012)

Synopsis:

Sévérine was a captive of Raoul Silva’s, who had taken her out of the Macau sex trade at a young age. Bond met Sévérine at a casino and convinced her that he could kill Silva and let her go free if she helped him out. After killing her bodyguards, Bond managed to escape the casino and travelled with Sévérine to Silva’s private Island. The pair were caught, and for her betrayal, Silva placed a glass of Scotch on Sévérine’s head and asked Bond to shoot it off. Bond purposefully missed, but Silva shot her in the head anyway, killing her and knocking off the Scotch. Bond coldly commented that it was a waste of good Scotch.

Berenice Marlohe

