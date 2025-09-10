Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results for 9/3/2025 : New Matchers for 9/10/2025

Hi guys just a few more matches until the group all has 5 and we get our first glimpse of the top 16 girls.
Matches for 9/10/2025
Match 1
Carole Bouquet (Melina Havelock) vs Gemma Arterton (Strawberry Fields)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Carole Bouquet
|2 – 2 – 0
|415 – 7 – 375
Actress: Carole Bouquet Nationality: French Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Synopsis:
Melina Havelock was the daughter of two marine explorers who did salvage work for the British Secret Service. After her parents were assassinated by henchman Hector Gonzales, Melina found the hitman and killed him with a crossbow. She and Bond were both trying to uncover the man who ordered the attacks, and they worked well together, eventually finding him.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Gemma Arterton
|4 – 0 – 0
|692 – 3 – 216
Actress: Gemma Arterton Nationality: English Bond Movie: Quantum of Solace (2008)
Synopsis:
Strawberry Fields was an MI6 office worker in Bolivia at the British consulate. She was tasked with ensuring that James Bond flew back home, but she ultimately failed. She spent the night with Bond and went with him to Dominic Greene’s fundraiser, helping him escape by tripping one of Green’s henchmen. Greene got his revenge by leaving her dead on Bond’s bed, covered in oil from head to toe, in a throwback to Jill Masterson from Goldfinger.
Match 2
Lynn-Holly Johnson (Bibi Dahl) vs Berenice Marlohe (Severine)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Lynn-Holly Johnson
|2 – 2 – 0
|472 – 5 – 374
Actress: Lynn-Holly Johnson Nationality: American Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Synopsis:
Bibi Dahl was a young ice skater sponsored by double agent Kristatos. Bibi was very attracted to Bond, however he turned her down on every occasion due to her young age. By the end of the film, Kristatos was killed, and Bond’s ally Columbo became her new sponsor.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Berenice Marlohe
|1 – 3 – 0
|246 – 11 – 539
Actress: Bérénice Marlohe Nationality: French Bond Movie: Skyfall (2012)
Synopsis:
Sévérine was a captive of Raoul Silva’s, who had taken her out of the Macau sex trade at a young age. Bond met Sévérine at a casino and convinced her that he could kill Silva and let her go free if she helped him out. After killing her bodyguards, Bond managed to escape the casino and travelled with Sévérine to Silva’s private Island. The pair were caught, and for her betrayal, Silva placed a glass of Scotch on Sévérine’s head and asked Bond to shoot it off. Bond purposefully missed, but Silva shot her in the head anyway, killing her and knocking off the Scotch. Bond coldly commented that it was a waste of good Scotch.