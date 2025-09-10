Straight Line of the Day: France Now Has Its Fourth Prime Minister in a Year. If You Become the Next One, … Posted by Oppo on 10 September 2025, 12:00 pm [Also, while we’re on the subject, Japan is preparing for a special election in October to replace outgoing Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, who announced his resignation after less than a year in office on Sunday.]
France Now Has Its Fourth Prime Minister in a Year. If You Become the Next One, …
I must be gay.
How’s it going, big boy? 😉
… I ‘ll immediately change the flag to a white Eiffel Tower, on a field of the same shade of white…
… “Unleash the Surrender Monkeys”
…don’t bother to have the nameplate on the door engraved. Just a hint.
Replace it with a dry erase board.
… I’ll immediately seek sanctuary in the Bahamas and sue the French for reparations…
Personally, I’d slap a 100% tax on any movie playing accordion music over scenes of the Champs Elysée.
I’d grow au pair.
I’d inform the frogs that this would be their finesse hour.
I’d say to the U.N.: “A cow with a ladder around its head? Well, I’ll ask my gouvernmouent, but I don’t think they’ll be very keen — we already have oune, you see.”
I’d release the Franco files to Francophiles.
Beret. Cigarette. Scarf. Napoleon Complex. Companion in Pencil Skirt. Glass of Wine.
I’d be in office for eternity.
I’d investigate that foreign lesion.
…I will demand to be taken to the place in France where the ladies wear no pants, and shown the hole in the wall where the boys can see it all.
I will eliminate the letter “M” from the French Language.