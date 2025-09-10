Straight Line of the Day: France Now Has Its Fourth Prime Minister in a Year. If You Become the Next One, …

Posted by on

[Also, while we’re on the subject, Japan is preparing for a special election in October to replace outgoing Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, who announced his resignation after less than a year in office on Sunday.]

14 Comments

  7. I’d grow au pair.
    .
    I’d inform the frogs that this would be their finesse hour.
    .
    I’d say to the U.N.: “A cow with a ladder around its head? Well, I’ll ask my gouvernmouent, but I don’t think they’ll be very keen — we already have oune, you see.”

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.