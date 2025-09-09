Straight Line of the Day: During the Latest Server Crash, … Posted by Oppo on 9 September 2025, 12:00 pm
During the Latest Server Crash, … I discovered that the sun was shining outside…
… all of my best comments went unpublished. I DEMAND REPARATIONS!!!
Who? The hot little Blond who was a Server at Red Lobster on 50th St. who crashed her car because she was a little Speed 👿 Demon?
GoFundHer
During the latest server crash, … I had to get up and get it myself.
… it was noticed by only 4 people 🙁
(and one cat)
Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together. Mass hysteria!
During the latest server crash…
Dear Playboy I could not believe this happened to me…