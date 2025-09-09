🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔
Philly Karen is coming to take that ladder away!
Milk and cantaloupe.
Old cow needs a little help getting over the moon these days.
That ladder is not related to the cow, it’s just its step ladder.
So much for M-o-o-o-o-oving up the ladder of success.
The ladder of success…where you take one step and miss the whole first rung.
—P. Westerberg
She was told to take the stairs.
Another tragedy caused by poor Publicly Exposed Neck Control.
Initiation rite to join the Ladder Day Saints…
The cow was really really really wishing he was living in India and be a Hindu.
Just another flop in the pasture…
Elsie! I told you not to eat the mushrooms growing in the patties.
Bossie trying to re-shingle the roof herself was an udder disaster.
Got her cowbell rung.
Ladder Heart Mother
