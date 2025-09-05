Friday Night Open Thread: Have You Ever Been Accused of Something You Haven’t Done? Posted by Oppo on 5 September 2025, 6:00 pm Well. That would suck.
Yes. It made us for the times I did something that I was never accused of.
I’m guessing this post was inspired by a myriad of messages to HR from the interns.
Yes. My wife once accused me of throwing away some “good mail” thinking it was junk mail. I did NO such thing.
I was accused by my middle school math teacher of throwing eggs at her VW Microbus. I had a strong dislike for her and the feeling was mutual but I didn’t do it.
What was strange to me was that I was the go-to for her accusation when most everyone didn’t like her.
It was the dog. It’s always the dog. Honestly.
I was accused of calling Basil Basil.
Have You Ever Been Accused of Something You Haven’t Done?
Comedy.
Who talked?