Straight Line of the Day (1 of 2): A Central Exhibit in the Biden Presidential Library: … Posted by Oppo on 11 September 2025, 12:00 pm We did something similar to this in 2024, but you’ll have to work at it again.
… will be a full-scale mockup of the basement bunker where Joe “ran” his successful campaign…
A huge bronze statue of Joe taking a MASSIVE punch right to the gut by Cornpop.
A giant set of lockers where Joe & Co. store their blow. (Which is coincidentally the title of his recently published autobiography. Available at children’s bookstores near you)
Dims:
“We predict the Orange Man will have in his library a statue of a giant set of knockers.” –Stormy Daniels
… a walk-in cornfield maze, scattered with various obstacles ( sand bags, steps, auto pens, scripts) to trip you up…
… an AI-controlled auto pen that can issue you a personalized official “Joe Biden” brand pardon…
I’ve heard of the royal “we” but the Pron Star “we”?
Learn something new every day.
A display of scary children’s books guaranteed to make a grandpa’s leg hairs stand up.
Animatronic shotgun toting Biden shoots at you from the balcony.
Coincidentally located at the old Biden Ballot Printing Factory, with the machinery still running.
Plenty of free, leftover auto-penned blanket pardons stacked by the exit.
Located in Biden’s garage the now empty museum was the site of vigorous and deadly scuffles between Russian, Chinese and Iranian tourists and history buffs.
Depends
a central exhibit in the brandon presidential library will obviously by “the thing” you know?
The scratch-and-sniff nursery.
a pair of genuine, used diapers from his visit with the Pope.