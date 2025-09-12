Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 9/5/2025 : New Matches for 9/12/2025

Everyone better vote, or there will be… consequences.
Results 9/5/2025
|Jacqueline Bisset
|No Preference
|Valerie Leon
|164
|0
|2
|Kim Basinger
|No Preference
|Barbara Carerra
|83
|0
|63
New Matches 9/12/2025
Match 1
Daniela Bianchi (Tatiana Romanova) vs Ursula Andress (Honey Ryder)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Daniela Bianchi
|3 – 0 – 0
|494 – 6 – 63
Actress: Daniela Bianchi Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Tatiana Romanova worked for the Soviet Embassy in Istanbul, and was coerced by the deadly Rosa Klebb into a mission to seduce James Bond and (unknowingly) lead him to his death. She helped Bond steal a Lektor decoding machine, and the pair escaped on the Orient Express train. After a failed assassination attempt by henchman Red Grant, Klebb tried to personally kill Bond, but Tatiana’s loyalty to Bond won out.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Ursula Andress
|3 – 0 – 0
|537 – 2 – 189
Actress: Ursula Andress Nationality: Swiss Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962)
Synopsis:
Honey Ryder dazzled cinema audiences, stepping out of the Caribbean sea wearing a white bikini with a large hunting knife at her side. She proved to be immensely popular with fans and set the tone for all Bond girls to come.
Match 2
Zena Marshall (Miss Taro) vs Martine Beswick (Zora, Paula Caplan)
|Contestant
|Record
|Tootal Scores
|Zena Marshall
|1 – 2 – 0
|244 – 5 – 377
Actress: Zena Marshall Nationality: English Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962)
Synopsis:
Miss Taro was a spy working for the villainous Dr. No. She got herself a job at government house in Kingston, Jamaica, so that she could steal secret files detailing Dr. No and Crab Key Island. She invited Bond to her house for dinner, where she laid a trap for his assassination. However, Bond smelled something was fishy and got his men to arrest Miss Taro so he could lay a trap for the assassin.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Martine Beswick
|1 – 2 – 0
|278 – 1 – 257
Actress: Martine Beswick Nationality: English Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Head of Station in Istanbul, Kerim Bey, took Bond to a gypsy camp, where the two girls Vida and Zora were to fight to the death over a man. Zora was played by Martine Beswick, who would return 3 years later to play another Bond girl in Thunderball.
Actress: Martine Beswick Nationality: Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Paula Caplan was Bond’s liaison in Nassau. She was played by Martine Beswick, who had previously played Bond girl Zora in From Russia With Love. Paula helped Bond to make contact with Domino Derval, but met her end after being captured by SPECTRE agents, taking a cyanide pill to avoid torture.
Generation Alpha:
“What is Miss Taro holding? We think it might be a sex toy of some sort.”
How, in whatever world considered holy, is Ursula Andress, the very definiton of a Bond girl, not winning this?