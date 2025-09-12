Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 9/5/2025 : New Matches for 9/12/2025

Results 9/5/2025

Jacqueline BissetNo PreferenceValerie Leon
16402

Kim BasingerNo PreferenceBarbara Carerra
83063

New Matches 9/12/2025

Match 1

Daniela Bianchi (Tatiana Romanova) vs Ursula Andress (Honey Ryder)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Daniela Bianchi3 – 0 – 0494 – 6 – 63
Tatiana Romanova

Actress:Daniela Bianchi
Nationality:Italian
Bond Movie:From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Tatiana Romanova worked for the Soviet Embassy in Istanbul, and was coerced by the deadly Rosa Klebb into a mission to seduce James Bond and (unknowingly) lead him to his death. She helped Bond steal a Lektor decoding machine, and the pair escaped on the Orient Express train. After a failed assassination attempt by henchman Red Grant, Klebb tried to personally kill Bond, but Tatiana’s loyalty to Bond won out.

Daniela Bianchi

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Ursula Andress3 – 0 – 0537 – 2 – 189
Honey Ryder

Actress:Ursula Andress
Nationality:Swiss
Bond Movie:Dr. No (1962)

Synopsis:

Honey Ryder dazzled cinema audiences, stepping out of the Caribbean sea wearing a white bikini with a large hunting knife at her side. She proved to be immensely popular with fans and set the tone for all Bond girls to come.

Ursula Andress

Match 2

Zena Marshall (Miss Taro) vs Martine Beswick (Zora, Paula Caplan)

ContestantRecordTootal Scores
Zena Marshall1 – 2 – 0244 – 5 – 377
Miss Taro

Actress:Zena Marshall
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Dr. No (1962)

Synopsis:

Miss Taro was a spy working for the villainous Dr. No. She got herself a job at government house in Kingston, Jamaica, so that she could steal secret files detailing Dr. No and Crab Key Island. She invited Bond to her house for dinner, where she laid a trap for his assassination. However, Bond smelled something was fishy and got his men to arrest Miss Taro so he could lay a trap for the assassin.

Zena Marshall

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Martine Beswick1 – 2 – 0278 – 1 – 257
Paula Caplan
Zora

Actress:Martine Beswick
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Head of Station in Istanbul, Kerim Bey, took Bond to a gypsy camp, where the two girls Vida and Zora were to fight to the death over a man. Zora was played by Martine Beswick, who would return 3 years later to play another Bond girl in Thunderball.

Actress:Martine Beswick
Nationality:
Bond Movie:Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Paula Caplan was Bond’s liaison in Nassau. She was played by Martine Beswick, who had previously played Bond girl Zora in From Russia With Love. Paula helped Bond to make contact with Domino Derval, but met her end after being captured by SPECTRE agents, taking a cyanide pill to avoid torture.

Martine Beswick

2 Comments

