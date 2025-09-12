Straight Line of the Day (2 of 2): A Central Exhibit in the Trump Presidential Library: … Posted by Oppo on 12 September 2025, 12:00 pm
… A single strand of his hair, holding a 1,000 pound weight.
The ocean of liberal tears he created
A huge bronze statue of Charlie Kirk giving the Seditious Obama and Gang the finger.
… a giant mockup of the escalator that he first rode into the political arena…
Wall to wall negative press covfefe.
An entire wing dedicated to the revisionist history that will occur among the talking heads that will suddenly love the great job he did in contrast to whatever the new Republican leadership is doing.
https://newrepublic.com/article/157607/democrats-keep-embracing-george-w-bush
A little plaque commemorating that time when he paid for a $200 million dollar expansion to the Whitehouse because he needed more ball room.
Heh.
A giant collage mural of the Whitehouse, made up of tiny pictures of every registered democrat, captioned “Places President Trump lived rent free”.
While not the central exhibit, there will be hall or wing dedicated to all the impeachments and guilty verdicts meant to keep him out of office that failed miserably.
…a home movie of Biden and Jill playing doctor back when she was just the babysitter. (Spoiler: she insisted on being the doctor)
A Central Exhibit in the Trump Presidential Library: … a continuous soundtrack of the lamentations of liberal women.
I’m pickin’ up good vibrations
She’s giving me the lamentations (oom-bop-bop)
I’m pickin’ up good vibrations (good vibrations, oom-bop-bop)
She’s giving me the lamentations oom-bop-bop)
I’m pickin’ up good vibrations (oom-bop-bop)
She’s giving me the lamentations) oom-bop-bop)
I’m pickin’ up good vibrations (oom-bop-bop)
She’s giving me the lamentations.
Day (3 of 3): A Central Exhibit in the Obama Presidential Library: …
Let’s go ahead and make it real!
A vat containing the brains of all the victims of TDS.
I think we’re gonna need a bigger vat…
Hmm…tough call. Lots of victims. Not a lot of brains.
We’ve got some plastic storage bins from Costco. I’ll bet that’ll be good enough. We can always run out and get a couple more if needed.
I have an empty tuna can – more than enough room for thousands of lib brains.
A continuous 3D hologram loop of Trump dancing to YMCA.