OK, I’ll bite:
A Gay Irish Cow and a Straight Irish Sheep Herder with a shillelagh walk into a pub…
— Gene
The question is, will your scenarios?
(Well, heifer joke is better than none.)
Twisted is too mild a word for it.
You should have won bacon for this post Walrus. I even liked it myself and gave a 👍
Bartender: “We’ll take the sheep and the gay cow, but no Irish!”
Shepherd: “Is this place LGTBarBQ- friendly?”
A Gay Irish Cow and a Straight Irish Sheep Herder with a shillelagh walk into a pub…
… and the pub is in the UK, so anything you say besides “Yay!” will mean a prison sentence.
Whoops. I had to take a P.
Bartender: “Is that shillelagh made of wood? We like teats and ash here.”
.
Shepherd: “Begorrah! They’re always after her lowin’ ghey charms.”
Bartender says: “Stop hitting each other with the shillelagh, a few drinks and you’ll both think it’s a sheep.”
Bartender: “How’d you corral yon ghey cow?”
Shepherd: “I used a lass … so.”
1. A Gay Irish Cow and a Straight Irish Sheep Herder with a shillelagh walk into a pub.
2. ???
3. And that’s where frottage cheese comes from.
Rosie O’Donnell made friends with a sheep herder?
Are you kidding?
Rosie only associates with gay people and Irish Door Dash People. She thinks the gay cow 🐄 would make a better POTUS than Trump.
… They both got bounced from Trans Tuesday by a strapping gal named “Brunette”, who used to be a bodybuilder named Bruno…
Seems perfectly normal to me