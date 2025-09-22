Straight Line of the Day: What To Do With a Big Empty Mall?

Blue city’s largest mall now 93% vacant as value plunges $1 billion over the past decade

Fox Business | 9/17/25 | Sophia Compton

The largest shopping mall in San Francisco is now reportedly 93% vacant….

A new appraisal has slashed the value of San Francisco Centre, located at 865 Market Street, to $195 million, which is a 25% decrease since August 2024 and more than $1 billion below its valuation in 2016, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing research from Morningstar.