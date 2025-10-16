8 Comments

  1. “Nice gazongas, but sorry”. Why are you dragging Mika into this?

    I didn’t know who that was (Alyssa), so I looked up her picture. Glad they blurred the photo. Maybe they just asked AI to soften the hard lines on her face and that was the result, but still an improvement.

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.