Straight Line of the Day: Dangers of Dating Conservative Men: …

Abbie Chatfield issues stark warning to women who date Trump supporters: ‘Dangerous’
Daily Mail | 6/8/25 | Marta Jary, Showbusiness Night Editor, Australia
Abbie Chatfield has warned women against dating men who support US president Donald Trump.
The former Bachelor star, 29, tells this week’s issue of Stellar Magazine that she feels conservative men are ‘dangerous’.
If you don’t trust the advice of a Showbusiness Night Editor from Australia and a Bachelor star, whose advice DO you trust?
That’s right, we’re MEN, just the way God designed us!!!
…they can pick up a girl, or a check, or both, without breaking a sweat …
… they don’t play defense, they are defense…
… latte isn’t in their vocabulary…
… might pick up the Czech.
Ladies already dig bad boys – you don’t have to sell them on it, Abbie.
And the Shrinkage Factor….there’s always the Shrinkage Factor.
Dangers of dating conservative men:
They won’t have spare hair ties on them if you need one.
You can wear his shirts, but it’s nowhere close to the same as sharing his wardrobe.
You might trip on their workboots.
+1
Maybe I worded this wrong.
Could’ve been “Advantages of Dating Liberal Biological Males.”
… won’t be able to wear matching berets.
… might leave the seat up. Better stick to Antifa.
They’re going to try to use FACTS to settle an argument, rather than feelings.
Computer might slow down due to Babesleaga.
…there is a good chance his brother will feed your plant-based burger to a raccoon, then give you a real grass-fed beef patty and tell you it’s vegan at the family bar-b-que.
…you might burst into flames when you accompany him to church.
You’ll get rug burn, but at least it’ll be from his beard and not the landing strip over his V@gina.
Frank Costanza: “I prefer ‘Mangina’.”
Kramer: “The Pusshy.”
You’ll be happy.