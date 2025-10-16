Straight Line of the Day: Dangers of Dating Conservative Men: …

Abbie Chatfield issues stark warning to women who date Trump supporters: ‘Dangerous’
Daily Mail | 6/8/25 | Marta Jary, Showbusiness Night Editor, Australia

Abbie Chatfield has warned women against dating men who support US president Donald Trump.

The former Bachelor star, 29, tells this week’s issue of Stellar Magazine that she feels conservative men are ‘dangerous’.

If you don’t trust the advice of a Showbusiness Night Editor from Australia and a Bachelor star, whose advice DO you trust?

  5. Dangers of dating conservative men:
    They won’t have spare hair ties on them if you need one.
    You can wear his shirts, but it’s nowhere close to the same as sharing his wardrobe.
    You might trip on their workboots.

  8. …there is a good chance his brother will feed your plant-based burger to a raccoon, then give you a real grass-fed beef patty and tell you it’s vegan at the family bar-b-que.

    …you might burst into flames when you accompany him to church.

