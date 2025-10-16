I Knew You Had To Be Sick To Receive Medicaid; I Just Never Asked What Kind of Sick Posted by Oppo on 16 October 2025, 11:00 am Or from what country:
Schumer won’t end the shutdown until the Repubs add TDS to ALL medical insurance.
We need an illegal alien M.A.I.D. program.
Can I get some free benefits because I’m sick of the Dems BS?
Question:
Do I actually have to renounce my citizenship, or can I simply identify as someone who has renounced “their” citizenship in order to receive these benefits tax free?
I’ve always wondered that.
You might also be eligible free for a free hotel room in Boston, Portland, Monterey, or somewhere in Colorado, with a $300 per day food stipend, free healthcare, education, transportation, and child care.
Yes, but you have to request it all in Spanish.