Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 10/3/2025 : New Matches for 10/10/2025

Time for me to transform into a guest host.
Results for 10/3/2025
|Denise Perrier
|No Preference
|Nadja Regin
|99
|7
|53
|Izabella Scorupco
|No Preference
|Margaret Nolan
|119
|2
|74
Matches for 10/10/2025
Match 1
Claudine Auger (Domino Derval) vs Famke Janssen (Xenia Onotopp)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Claudine Auger
|2 – 1 – 0
|376 – 5 – 263
Actress: Claudine Auger Nationality: French Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Domino Derval was the mistress of SPECTRE agent Emilio Largo. Bond discovers that Largo had killed Domino’s brother, and thinks he can use that fact to get her on his side. They meet underwater as Bond untraps Domino’s flipper from the coral, and Bond manages to convince her to plot against Largo.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Famke Janssen
|3 – 0 – 0
|430 – 5 – 103
Actress: Famke Janssen Nationality: Dutch Bond Movie: Goldeneye (1995)
Synopsis:
Xenia Onatopp was a henchwoman working alongside the traitor General Ourumov. She stole a Tiger Helicopter, a new prototype that was resistant to electromagnetic pulses. She then helped Ourumov steal the codes and launch key for the Goldeneye satellite weapon from the Severnaya Space Control Centre. She killed the staff and programmed Goldeneye to destroy the facility with electromagnetic pulses that wouldn’t effect the Tiger. She flirted with Bond and tried to kill him on multiple occasions, but Bond ended up onatopp.
Match 2
Luciana Paluzzi (Fiona Volpe) vs Serena Gordon (Caroline)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Luciana Paluzzi
|1 – 2 – 0
|254 – 4 – 441
Actress: Luciana Paluzzi Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Fiona Volpe was the archtypical Bond henchwoman, with the task of seducing men into traps. She was feisty and more competent than many of the henchmen in the Bond films. She met her end while dancing with Bond; a henchman tried to shoot Bond in the back, but he quickly spun round and the bullet killed Fiona instead.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Serena Gordon
|0 – 3 – 0
|155 – 7 – 398
Actress: Serena Gordon Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldeneye (1995)
Synopsis:
Caroline was a psychological evaluator working for MI6. She was sent by M to evaluate Bond, who took her for a drive in his Aston Martin DB5. Bond drove very fast and engaged in a race with Xenia Onatopp, making Caroline very uncomfortable. After screaming at Bond to slow down, Bond came to an abrupt stop, and seduced Caroline with a bottle of Bollinger champagne hidden in an armrest. The two proceed with a “very thorough evaluation.”