Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 10/3/2025 : New Matches for 10/10/2025

Results for 10/3/2025

Denise PerrierNo PreferenceNadja Regin
99753

Izabella ScorupcoNo PreferenceMargaret Nolan
119274

Matches for 10/10/2025

Match 1

Claudine Auger (Domino Derval) vs Famke Janssen (Xenia Onotopp)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Claudine Auger2 – 1 – 0376 – 5 – 263
Domino Derval

Actress:Claudine Auger
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Domino Derval was the mistress of SPECTRE agent Emilio Largo. Bond discovers that Largo had killed Domino’s brother, and thinks he can use that fact to get her on his side. They meet underwater as Bond untraps Domino’s flipper from the coral, and Bond manages to convince her to plot against Largo.

Claudine Auger

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Famke Janssen3 – 0 – 0430 – 5 – 103
Xenia Onatopp

Actress:Famke Janssen
Nationality:Dutch
Bond Movie:Goldeneye (1995)

Synopsis:

Xenia Onatopp was a henchwoman working alongside the traitor General Ourumov. She stole a Tiger Helicopter, a new prototype that was resistant to electromagnetic pulses. She then helped Ourumov steal the codes and launch key for the Goldeneye satellite weapon from the Severnaya Space Control Centre. She killed the staff and programmed Goldeneye to destroy the facility with electromagnetic pulses that wouldn’t effect the Tiger. She flirted with Bond and tried to kill him on multiple occasions, but Bond ended up onatopp.

Famke Janssen

Match 2

Luciana Paluzzi (Fiona Volpe) vs Serena Gordon (Caroline)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Luciana Paluzzi1 – 2 – 0254 – 4 – 441
Fiona Volpe

Actress:Luciana Paluzzi
Nationality:Italian
Bond Movie:Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Fiona Volpe was the archtypical Bond henchwoman, with the task of seducing men into traps. She was feisty and more competent than many of the henchmen in the Bond films. She met her end while dancing with Bond; a henchman tried to shoot Bond in the back, but he quickly spun round and the bullet killed Fiona instead.

Luciana Paluzzi

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Serena Gordon0 – 3 – 0155 – 7 – 398
Caroline

Actress:Serena Gordon
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldeneye (1995)

Synopsis:

Caroline was a psychological evaluator working for MI6. She was sent by M to evaluate Bond, who took her for a drive in his Aston Martin DB5. Bond drove very fast and engaged in a race with Xenia Onatopp, making Caroline very uncomfortable. After screaming at Bond to slow down, Bond came to an abrupt stop, and seduced Caroline with a bottle of Bollinger champagne hidden in an armrest. The two proceed with a “very thorough evaluation.”

Serena Gordon

