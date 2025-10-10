Straight Line of the Day: I Literally Cannot Think of Anything Stupider To Waste Your Income Tax Money On. Can You?

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) has previously revealed on the Senate floor some of the funding priorities that Democrats shut down the government over.
They include $3 million for circumcisions and vasectomies in Zambia, $500,000 for electric buses in Rwanda, and $3.6 million for pastry cooking classes and dance focus groups aimed at male prostitutes in Haiti. He also cited $6 million for media organizations supporting Palestinians [which they would do for free], $833,000 for transgender programs in Nepal, $300,000 for a pride parade in Lesotho, $882,000 for social media mentorship in Serbia, and $4.2 million for LGBTQI initiatives across the Western Balkans and Uganda.
