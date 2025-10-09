Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 9 October 2025, 10:00 am Mr. Walrus seems rather frustrated today with this computer issues. I’m sure there is something I can do to help eleviate that. Winner 10. This week. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891030 votes · 30 answersVote
#4
He didn’t ask the right question to the machine……it’s Harakiri and the machine would have then proceeded to cut its own power cord’s head off with virtual samurai sword.
…right before putting on big ugly glasses and calling Cubs games.
#5
If that girl was 21 in that photo, she’s 71 now. So, it checks out.